SG Panicker has taken over as Regional Executive Director, Southern Region, Airports Authority of India (AAI), Chennai. He will be overseeing the activities of 26 airports across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, and Pondicherry, carrying out Airport Operations, Communication Navigation Surveillance, and Air Traffic Management services.

Panicker had worked at AAI Corporate headquarters, New Delhi in planning and awarded new terminal buildings at Bhopal, Indore, and Aurangabad airports. He had also served as General Manager (Engg) at Trichy Project, Chennai Airport, Chennai Regional Headquarters, Northern and Eastern Regional headquarters, says a release.

