News

Shah Faesal booked under PSA

PTI | Updated on February 15, 2020 Published on February 15, 2020

File photo of Shah Faesal, a former bureaucrat from Jammu and Kashmir   -  REUTERS

Srinagar, February 15 The Jammu and Kashmir administration has booked former IAS officer-turned-politician Shah Faesal under the controversial Public Safety Act, official sources said on Saturday.

Faesal, who has been under detention after scrapping of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, was booked under the PSA on Friday night, according to the sources.

Former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti were also booked under the PSA on the night of February 6, barely a few hours before their preventive detention was to end.

The PSA has two sections -- ‘public order’ and ‘threat to the security of the state’ -- the former allows detention without trial for six months and the latter for two years.

Faesal was stopped from taking a flight to Istanbul at the Delhi airport during the intervening night of August 13 and 14 last year and flown back to Srinagar, where he was detained.

The former bureaucrat from Jammu and Kashmir had floated the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement party after resigning from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS).

Published on February 15, 2020
Jammu and Kashmir
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Manchester City banned from European competition for two seasons by UEFA