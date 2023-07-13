Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday advocated before G20 members the need to have an “integrated and stable approach” to global cyber security policies which, he stated, will facilitate interoperability, increase trust in information sharing and reduce the agency protocol and resources gaps.

Pitching that certain steps were necessary for safe and secure cyberspace, Shah said, “The need of the hour is to share ‘real-time cyber threat intelligence’ among member countries with active support from industry and academia to secure the nation’s critical infrastructure”. Shah stated this during his inaugural session of G20 conference on “Crime and Security in the Age of the Non–Fungible Token (NFT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Metaverse”.

Uniformity in laws

He requested the members to mull over options of having uniformity in the laws of all countries so that a response mechanism can be put in place on countering borderless virtual crimes. Shah also suggested that there should be a 24x7 cyber security ecosystem in place for an effective ‘predictive – preventive – protective and recovery’ action.

“The transformation of our security challenges from ‘Dynamite to Metaverse’ and ‘Hawala to Crypto currency’ is a matter of concern for the countries of the world. And all of us, together, have to devise a common strategy against it,” the Ministry observed.

Terrorists are finding new ways to perpetrate violence, radicalise youth and raise financial resources. New methods in the form of virtual assets are being used by terrorists for financial transactions, he said to draw attention of the member countries.

Use of cryptocurrency

He qouted World Bank estimates that cyber-attacks could have caused losses of around $5.2 trillion to the world during 2019-2023 to state the enormity of the threat. Shah acknowledged that the use of cryptocurrency by malicious threat actors has complicated its detection and prevention.

He concluded his address by stating that, “We aim to create a ‘cyber success world’ and not a ‘cyber failure world’. Together, we can harness the potential of these technologies while ensuring a ‘secure and prosperous digital future’ for all. Let us seize this opportunity to collaborate, share our ideas and forge international partnerships”.