Shapoorji Pallonji repays ₹12,450 crore to lenders

Shapoorji Pallonji & Company Private Limited (SPCPL) has repaid all its lenders ₹12,450 crore to achieve an early exit from the Covid One-Time-Resolution (OTR) Plan.

SPCPL’s OTR was unanimously implemented on 31st March 2021 by all Lenders of SPCPL. The resolution plan only sought a two-year extension of timelines to repay lenders without any haircut for the lenders. The lender’s consortium was led by State Bank of India in its capacity as the facility agent.

This has been India’s largest OTR and the possibly the first to get fully repaid within 1 year of implementation.

The accelerated repayment of lenders was enabled by the Mistry family infusing over ₹5,100 crore into the company last year. SPCPL also monetized assets worth ₹3,750 crore including Sterling Wilson Renewable Energy Limited and Eureka Forbes Limited.

Ans SP Group spokesperson said “We are very happy to have repaid all our lenders ahead of plan. We expect this development to have a positive impact on the Group’s credit outlook. We thank all our stakeholders including our business partners and bankers for their trust in us. We are confident that we will emerge stronger as a Group”

Following the outbreak of the pandemic, the businesses of SPCPL, much like many global and domestic firms, were also impacted in 2020. The construction and real estate businesses of the SP Group, which is its mainstay, were badly hit by the pandemic. Last year, the SP Group had sought relief to restructure its debt under the resolution framework for pandemic-related stress. The framework was approved by RBI, based on the KV Kamath panel report, which allows financially stressed companies to recast their debt for two years.