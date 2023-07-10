July 10, 2023 13:23

Inflows into equity funds increased to Rs 8,637 crore in June against Rs 3,240 crore in May, with investors betting big on high risk small cap funds, according to the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi).

Interestingly, large fund houses have curtailed inflows into small cap funds due to problems in deployment of funds in the market.

Inflows into small cap funds hit a new high of Rs 5,472 crore in June against Rs 1,844 crore in May, it said.

According to NS Venkatesh, CEO, AMFI, investors are putting money in small-cap after being fully aware of the risk involved and these may be investors who had booked profit from large cap and focused funds that have seen a net outflow.

The number of systematic investment plans (SIPs) that were closed and newly opened in June hit a record high.

The SIPs that were closed registered at an all time high at 15.26 lakh while the new accounts opened was at a high at 27.78 lakh, said AMFI.

SIP inflows dipped marginally to Rs 14,734 crore last month from Rs 14,748 crore in May.