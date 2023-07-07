July 07, 2023 08:50

Anand Rathi Wealth’s stock has been subdued since mid-April. It was largely oscillating within the ₹850-900 range. But on July 5, it broke out of the range. The price action – a rally followed by a consolidation and then a breakout – indicates a continuation of the uptrend.

Although the stock posted a minor loss on Thursday, it is only a corrective fall. The daily chart hints at a rally, especially on Friday, to ₹930.