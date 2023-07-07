ALL UPDATES
- July 07, 2023 09:18
Anil Kumar Goel invests in Transpact Enterprises
Transpact Enterprises : Anil Kumar Goel (Huf) bought 4000(1.03%) shares at average price of Rs 150.
- July 07, 2023 09:16
BNP Paribas Arbitrage sold shares at Rs 297.03
Sunteck Realty : BNP Paribas Arbitrage sold 968616 (0.66%) shares at average price of Rs 297.03.
- July 07, 2023 09:12
Satpal Khattar sold shares at Rs 510.03
IIFL Finance : Satpal Khattar sold 3300000 (0.86%) shares at average price of Rs 510.03.
- July 07, 2023 09:08
HDFC Mutual Fund invests in Eris Lifesciences
Eris Lifesciences : HDFC Mutual Fund bought 675,000 (0.49%) shares at average price of Rs 697.
- July 07, 2023 08:50
Stock to buy today: Anand Rathi Wealth
Anand Rathi Wealth’s stock has been subdued since mid-April. It was largely oscillating within the ₹850-900 range. But on July 5, it broke out of the range. The price action – a rally followed by a consolidation and then a breakout – indicates a continuation of the uptrend.
Although the stock posted a minor loss on Thursday, it is only a corrective fall. The daily chart hints at a rally, especially on Friday, to ₹930.
- July 07, 2023 08:46
Day Trading Guide for July 7, 2023
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS and SBI.
- July 07, 2023 08:42
Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower on weak global cues
Shares are set for a subdued start on Friday, tracking weakness in global peers, after data indicating strength in the U.S. labour market fuelled concerns of further monetary policy tightening.
Shares shrugged off weakness in global equities on Thursday, with blue-chips Nifty 50 and Sensex indexes hitting fresh highs. Both the benchmarks have gained over 1.6% so far this week.
The rally extended to broader markets as well, with smallcaps and midcaps clocking fresh 52-week and record highs, respectively.
