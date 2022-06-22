Shinde hints at BJP-led government in Maharashtra   

Shiv Sena rebel leader Eknath Shinde has hinted that he wants a BJP government in Maharashtra.

In a series of tweets, Shinde said in the last two-and-half years of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, Shiv Sainiks have suffered a lot, and the alliance partners (Congress and NCP) have reaped the benefits. While the alliance partners have strengthened themselves, the Shiv Sena has suffered.

“To protect the existence of the party and Shiv Sainiks, it is necessary to step out of the unnatural alliance,” tweeted Shinde, adding that a decision for the benefit of Maharashtra must be taken.

Shinde was responding to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s appeal that rebel MLAs must come forward and ask for his resignation. Thackeray also said he would be happy to step down if another Shiv Sainik was replacing him as CM.

However, Shinde has made it clear from day one that he has managed a vertical split in the party to support or join the BJP to “protect Hindutva”. He tweeted with the hashtag HindutvaForever.