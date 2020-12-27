Shiprocket to invest over $1 m in 2021

Shiprocket, an e-commerce enablement and shipping platform for small and medium businesses (SMBs), plans to invest over $1 million in 2021 to further build its tech platform and partner network for fulfilment.

With the outbreak of Covid-19, e-commerce in India has grown multi-fold, and along with it consumer expectations around instant gratification for every category of online shopping has also grown. To address this gap in the market, Shiprocket recently launched its own fulfilment network across four major cities – Bengaluru, Delhi NCR (Delhi & Gurgaon), Kolkata and Mumbai – with plans to launch 15 more locations in the coming year.

The three-year old start-up has designed its fulfilment centres to process about 30,000 orders a day with an inventory storage capacity of 900,000 units, which on short notice, can be scaled up to 90,000 orders a day with a storage capacity of 2.5 million units.

“Usually, enterprise businesses can afford formal warehousing and fulfilment, as opposed to SMBs, because it isn’t cost-effective for their business and requires upfront investments. Our unique pricing model is easily accessible for businesses of any size, who wish to take a step forward towards effectively managing their fulfilment operations. There is no minimum lock-in period and the sellers can work on a month-on-month basis with us. This is another step towards making Amazon-like shipping available to millions of D2C (direct to consumers) shippers in the country,” said Saahil Goel, co-founder and CEO, Shiprocket.

Shiprocket Fulfillment (SRF) offers end-to-end warehousing and fulfilment solutions to D2C sellers selling either through their own website (for instance, Shopify and Woocommerce), social media channels or B2C marketplaces like Amazon and Flipkart. The offering is designed especially to be “elastic” where merchants of all sizes can easily use the fulfilment platform which provides fully automated end-to-end workflows, right from sending the inventory to dispatching and tracking orders. The platform is pre-integrated with multiple sales channels such as Amazon and Shopify to allow for seamless data and operations processing.

With 20 courier partners on board, Shiprocket has also enabled international shipping and its solutions are available across 27,000+ pin codes within India and across 220 countries in the world.