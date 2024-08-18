Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena has been appointed as chairperson of the Tamil Nadu Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA).
In February 2019, senior bureaucrat K Gnanadesikan was appointed as the chairperson of RERA. He held the post till February 2, 2024.
