Shiv Sena ready to exit ruling alliance, says Sanjay Raut, but NCP-Congress continue to support Sena 

In a major statement, the Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut has said that the party is ready to break the alliance with the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) as per the demand made by the rebel MLAs. However, NCP and Congress leaders said that they would continue with the Shiv Sena in the government.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai Raut said that rebel MLAs must come back to Mumbai within 24 hours and meet Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray.

Referring to the alliance, he said, “Shiv Sena is ready to step out of Maha Vikas Aaghadi. Your demand will be considered. Come back within 24 hours.” Shiv Sena is ready to quit the government (and break the alliance with NCP and Congress), he said.

Raut also said “Those MLAs who are out of the State at this movement feel that Shiv Sena should step out of the alliance with Congress and NCP, they must come to Maharashtra and Mumbai and officially make this demand to Shiv Sena chief,” said Raut. He appealed to rebel MLAs saying, “I am making this statement with responsibility. We will talk with Uddhav-ji and accept your stand”

However, State NCP President Jayant Patil said that Uddhav Thackeray-led government has a majority and the government continues to function. Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar said that the NCP will not withdraw its support from the government.

Meanwhile, rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde strengthened his position by claiming that 40 out of 56 Shiv Sena MLAs are already with him in Guwahati and more will be joining. Shinde has already made his intentions clear by announcing that he is the leader of the Shiv Sena legislative party.

Do not see BJP hand in Sena revolt: NCP

NCP leaders Jayant Patil and Ajit Pawar said that they don’t see the BJP behind the revolt in the Sena. “We don’t have any information that BJP is behind the revolt” said Patil.