Shivraj Singh Chouhan finally gets a full-fledged Cabinet with a distinct stamp of Jyotiraditya Scindia

Three months after returning as Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday acquired a full-fledged Cabinet by inducting 28 ministers including deserters from the Congress and Jyotiraditya Scindia loyalists besides a mix of old and new faces from the BJP.
Chouhan had clearly had to stand down on many of his own choices given that in the new Cabinet, only two ministers – Bhupinder Singh and Jagdish Devda – can be considered his loyalists. Scindia, at the same time, has as many as 11 of his trusted MLAs besides three others Sahoo Lal Singh, Inder Singh Kansana and Hardeep Singh Deng who are not considered particularly close to Schindia but quit the party with him on the reported promise of their elevation to the Cabinet. On his part Scindia struck a conciliatory note to Chouhan. “We will work shoulder-to-shoulder with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan,” Scindia said.
Of the total 28 inductees, there are 20 Cabinet ministers and eight Ministers of State (MoS). According to the strength of the Assembly with 230 MLAs, Madhya Pradesh can have a minimum of 34 ministers including the Chief Minister. There are a number of new ministers such as Mahendra Singh Sisodia and Pradyuman Singh Tomar, who had been ministers in the Congress government.
According to BJP spokesperson in Madhya Pradesh Govind Malloo, the Cabinet reflects a balance of the old and new faces in the BJP and the party has shown maturity in accommodating every one. “The Cabinet is a balance of the young and the old and the new entrants in the BJP,” Malloo told BusinessLine.
Chouhan had resumed the CM’s office on March 23 after a rebellion by Jyotiraditya, who walked out of the Congress with 22 MLAs including six ministers, caused the downfall of the Kamal Nath-led Government in the State. After functioning alone till April 21, he included five ministers in the Cabinet. Even this small Cabinet had been formed after much deliberation and negotiations with Scindia who insisted on his loyalists being given their rightful place. In the first Cabinet of just five ministers, Scidia managed to push two of his loyalists, Tulsi Silawat and Govind Rajput.
Altogether, there are about 11 former Congress MLAs who owe their elevation to Chouhan’s Cabinet because the BJP would like to keep Scindia in good humour for the next couple of months because of the bypolls for the 24 Assembly seats. These fell vacant after the resignation of 22 Congress MLAs with Scindia jumping ship and the passing away of two legislators are scheduled to be held around September-October. Most of these seats fall in the Gwalior Chambal region which is considered a Scindia stronghold. The BJP has to secure these seats for the continuation and stability of its Government in the State.
