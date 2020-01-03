News

Shoppers Stop to set up apparel plant in Telangana

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on January 03, 2020 Published on January 03, 2020

Lifestyle brand Shoppers Stop will soon set up a manufacturing unit in the Sircilla Apparel Park in Telangana.

An MoU was signed to this effect between Shoppers Stop Managing Director & CEO Rajiv Suri and State’s IT & Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan in the presence of IT Minister, KT Rama Rao in Mumbai.

Rama Rao also held talks with industry leaders from the textile sector in Mumbai. During the meeting, he explained about the investment opportunities in Telangana. Sircilla in Karimnagar district is the constituency of the Telangana Minister.

The minister also met with pharma company leaders and representatives of the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance and highlighted the investment opportunities in the pharmaceutical and life sciences sector in Telangana.

