Shops and establishments in Tamil Nadu to operate 24x7

The Tamil Nadu government has extended permission to keep the shops and establishments open in the State 24X7 on all days for another three years.

In 2019, the State government permitted the shops to be kept open 24X7. However, the Covid-19 pandemic restricted the working hours.

The State government on June 2 issued an order allowing shops that operate with 10 or more employees to remain open round-the-clock. This took effect on June 5.

An employer shall not allow any person employed to work for more than 8 hours on any day and 48 hours in any week. The period of work, including overtime, shall not exceed ten and a half hours on any day and 57 hours in a week, the order added.