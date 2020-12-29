Short video platform MX TakaTak launches creator fund

Short video platform MX TakaTak on Tuesday announced the launch of a fund to support established and emerging Indian creators to encourage them to create engaging and impactful content on the platform.

The company said that the MX TakaTak Creator Fund will deploy ₹100 crore for creators. “Once selected in the MX TakaTak Creator Fund, the creators will receive regular rewards for their content based on various performance criteria such as uniqueness of their content, authenticity, views, engagement, followers etc. In addition, a select few aspiring creators with story ideas that make a social impact will receive a start-up fund to support the start of their journey on MX TakaTak,” the statement added.

Additional earnings

Through the MX TakaTak Creator Fund, creators will realise additional earnings to remain committed and connected to their audience, thereby creating great quality content, it added.

Karan Bedi, CEO, MX Player, said, “The MX TakaTak Creator Fund is a way to give back to millions of people who bring their ideas into videos as well as to inspire other digital enthusiasts. Millions of users upload videos daily on the MX TakaTak App. We hope that the creator fund will not only reward them but also inspire them to continue creating impactful content, build an inspiring digital career, and help give back to the society that we all benefit from.”