Don’t be surprised if you see robotic harvesters plucking tender tea leaves selectively from tea bushes to ensure the high quality of the brew. An indigenously-developed and artificial intelligence-controlled tea plucking machine may soon provide much relief to tea planters, who have been facing a severe shortage of labour for the crucial task of plucking tea leaves. The chronic shortage of workers at tea estates in both north and south India is impacting the overall quality of the teas.

The good news is an R&D project of the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) to develop a state-of-the-art unmanned robotic platform for selective plucking of tea leaves is in the last stage. “I think this is the first attempt worldwide to develop this kind of robotic plucker for selective plucking (two leaves and a bud). We are planning to take the robotic plucker to the field along with an automated wheeled vehicle in March-end or early April for extensive trials. We need to see the speed of operations and accuracy of tea leaf detection,” Aditya Kumar Sinha, Centre Head, C-DAC Kolkata, told businessline.

C-DAC is the premier R&D organisation of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) for carrying out research and development activities in IT, electronics and associated areas. C-DAC Kolkata, in collaboration with Jadavpur University, CIAE Bhopal and Tea Research Association, Tocklai, Jorhat, is developing an automated tea plucking machine to address the challenges encountered by the tea industry.

Hena Ray, Joint Director and the leader of the project, said, “Our primary focus is on achieving precise identification and location of the desired leaves, which is made possible through the implementation of an advanced machine learning algorithm that incorporates an RGB depth camera. Once the camera captures the location of the leaves and buds, the central controller initiates a command to the developed cartesian robotic manipulator. The robotic arm then reaches all the points of two leaves and a bud, following a pre-determined pattern, cuts the tender leaves, and drops them onto the conveyor, which is fitted beside the robotic platform,” said Alokesh Ghosh, Group Head, AgriElectronics Group of C-DAC Kolkata.

According to the C-DAC officials, the extensive trials of the tea plucking machines will be carried out for six months. If it is successful, then by September-end the entire technology would be ready.

Suitable for valley regions

Primarily, this application will be suitable for the valley regions like Assam and Dooars, where slopes are not steep. If the tea plucking machine currently being developed becomes successful, then C-DAC would try for other options to making the technology also suitable for tea estates with steeper slopes.

Tea industry experts have welcomed C-DAC’s initiative. “Any invention and application in the tea industry is a welcome step. It is good news when the industry is suffering from a shortage of experienced pluckers. Some gardens have already deployed various types of plucking machines. Though productivity may be higher, the quality and acceptability of the produce needed to be seen,” former Indian Tea Association (ITA) secretary Sujit Patra said.

According to Azam Monem, former chairman, Indian Tea Association, there has been general workers’ absenteeism in every garden, some more, some less. “Particularly, during harvest season, July, August and September, workers go to harvest their own crops. So, there is a lot of shortage,” Monem added.

Multiple factors, including general migration and involvement in other jobs like government projects, have been attributed to the absenteeism. “Labour shortage is everywhere. Probably today you find in almost all the gardens here in the South, the workers are from Northeast, Assam and Odisha. There are some countries like China and Japan where harvesting is done by machines. But skilled workers are particularly required in plucking is because a good tea can be made if there are two leaves and a bud,” Dipak Shah, Chairman, South India Tea Exporters Association, told businessline.

India’s total tea production stood at 1,366 million kgs (mkg) in 2022, when tea exports stood at 231.08 mkg.