Hotmail fame Sabeer Bhatia’s start-up ﻿ShowReel﻿, a video resume platform, has signed a statement of intent (SOI) with Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) to create opportunities for entrepreneurs in India.

The collaboration aims to double down and support AIM in its efforts of fostering a culture of entrepreneurship and innovation in India. By democratising access to the right tools and resources, AIM and ShowReel want to empower young Indians, with a special focus on smaller towns and non-English speaking communities, to tackle unemployment.

ShowReel will deliver a TV show, software, video technology, and entrepreneurial skills through this SOI and provide aspiring entrepreneurs the tools they need to successfully obtain investment and launch a business.

Sabeer Bhatia, Founder, ShowReel, said, “At ShowReel, we are committed to providing youth in India web-based tools to succeed in business with skills, knowledge, and support for entrepreneurial development. AIM has proven to inspire young minds in the country by giving them opportunities to scale.”

This initiative will primarily target regional areas of the country in an effort to confront the existing, learning system, and to impart the knowledge and abilities needed to flourish as an entrepreneur in a social media-optimised environment.

The SOI will provide various avenues to budding entrepreneurs in the country including the platform of ShowReel TV along with other initiatives to further India’s innovation ecosystem. This SOI will create a huge impact on the Indian entrepreneurial ecosystem as millions of youngsters will now have an opportunity to fulfill their dreams of becoming entrepreneurs.

