Shriram Bioseed, KeyGene in rice research pact

Shriram Bioseed, the hybrid seed business of DCM Shriram, and KeyGene, an agri-biotech company based out of the Netherlands and US, have signed an agreement for a multi-year research programme.

They plan to develop improved rice hybrids for higher yields, increased tolerance to abiotic stress and better grain quality.

“Key Gene’s innovation platforms will be used to boost these important traits in Bioseed’s rice germplasm,” Paresh Verma, Director Research at Shriram Bioseed, said in a statement on Thursday.

“ The goal is to benefit the rice farmers by providing them with seed of high performing hybrids,” Arjen van Tunen, Chief Executive Officer of KeyGene, said.