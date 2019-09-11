News

Shun single-use plastic: PM Narendra Modi

PTI Mathura | Updated on September 11, 2019 Published on September 11, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi feeds a cow during his visit to the ‘Pashu Vigyan Evam Arogya Mela’, in Mathura on Wednesday   -  -

Modi launches programme to vaccinate 500 m livestock

Asking people to shun single use plastic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the wanton use of plastic posed a hazard to the environment and had led to livestock and fish being killed.

Modi was addressing a gathering here after joining women in segregating plastic from waste at a ‘Swachhta Hi Seva’ programme.

The Prime Minister sat on the floor with women who pick plastic from garbage and helped them sift through the waste, driving home a powerful message in his mission to end single use plastic.

Modi, who is on a day’s visit to this Uttar Pradesh town, also launched the National Animal Disease Control Programme (NADCP) for eradicating foot and mouth disease (FMD) and brucellosis in livestock.

With 100 per cent funding from the Central government till 2024, the ₹12,652-crore NADCP programme aims at vaccinating over 500 million livestock, including cattle, sheep, goats and pigs, against FMD.

The programme has targeted vaccinating 36 million female bovine calves annually in its fight against brucellosis disease, a bacterial infection transmitted from animals to humans.

The programme has two components — controlling the diseases by 2025 and eradication by 2030.

During his visit, Modi interacted with farmers and also launched the National Artificial Insemination Programme.

As part of the “Swachhta Hi Seva” programme, the Prime Minister met 25 garbage workers.

animals and livestock
