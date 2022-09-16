SIAM appoints VECV's Vinod Aggarwal as President 2022-23

New Delhi, Sept 16

The Executive Committee of Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), has appointed Vinod Aggarwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles Ltd (VECV) as it’s new President for 2022-23.

Aggarwal, who was the Vice President of SIAM succeeds Kenichi Ayukawa, Executive Vice Chairman and Whole Time Director, Maruti Suzuki India, the apex body of the Indian automotive industry, said in a statement.

The election for new office bearers was conducted during the Executive Committee Meeting, which was held after SIAM’s Annual General Meeting on Thursday.

“The Indian automotive industry is currently at a very exciting juncture. The industry is witnessing rapid adoption and focus on connectivity, e-mobility and alternate fuels, and other technological advancements, to provide the consumers with not just modern, but also safe and environment friendly vehicles," Aggarwal said.

The members of SIAM also elected Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, as the Vice President of SIAM for 2022-23.

Satyakam Arya, CEO and MD, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles was elected as the Treasurer of SIAM for 2022-23, the industry body added.