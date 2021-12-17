News

SIAM appoints Vinod Aggarwal as new Vice President

Our New Delhi Bureau December 17 | Updated on December 17, 2021

Vinod Aggarwal, MD & CEO, Volvo-Eicher CV

The change was necessitated due to the resignation of Vipin Sondhi from Ashok Leyland.

The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on Friday said that its executive committee has elected Vinod Aggarwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles (VECV) as its new Vice President for the current year 2021-22.

VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) is a joint venture between the Volvo Group and Eicher Motors.

The apex body of the Indian automobile industry said in a statement that the change in Vice Presidentship has been done due to the resignation of Vipin Sondhi from his position at Ashok Leyland.

Sondhi, MD and CEO, Ashok Leyland, served as the Vice President of SIAM from September 2020.

“We thank Vipin Sondhi for his valuable and active contribution and leadership as Vice President of SIAM and wish him all the best for his future endeavours. We welcome Vinod Aggarwal as the Vice-President. He is an old hand at SIAM and has led as the Treasurer,” Kenichi Ayukawa, President SIAM said.

Published on December 17, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Automobiles
industry association
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like