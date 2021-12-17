SIAM appoints Vinod Aggarwal as new Vice President

The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on Friday said that its executive committee has elected Vinod Aggarwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles (VECV) as its new Vice President for the current year 2021-22.

VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) is a joint venture between the Volvo Group and Eicher Motors.

The apex body of the Indian automobile industry said in a statement that the change in Vice Presidentship has been done due to the resignation of Vipin Sondhi from his position at Ashok Leyland.

Sondhi, MD and CEO, Ashok Leyland, served as the Vice President of SIAM from September 2020.

“We thank Vipin Sondhi for his valuable and active contribution and leadership as Vice President of SIAM and wish him all the best for his future endeavours. We welcome Vinod Aggarwal as the Vice-President. He is an old hand at SIAM and has led as the Treasurer,” Kenichi Ayukawa, President SIAM said.