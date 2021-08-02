SIAM postpones Auto Expo 2022 due to pandemic

The biennual event for the automobile industry - Auto Expo -- The Motor Show 2022 to be held in February, is being postponed due to the fear of Covid-19 third wave.

According to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the main event sponsor, the safety of exhibitors, visitors and all stakeholders involved and present at the Expo is the topmost priority.

"It is in this context that the Indian Automobile Industry and SIAM recognises the inherent risks in organising the Auto Expo due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and the apprehensions of a possible third wave," Rajesh Menon, Director General, SIAM, said on Monday.

The Motor Show 2022 was scheduled from February 2 to 9, at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh).

There is uncertainty around how Covid-19 would evolve in the coming months, and at the same time, organising Auto Expo would need a lead time of preferably a year, the industry body said.

"Also, Auto Expo is like a festival of celebration, for the Indian automobile industry and we look forward to receiving maximum people with no fear of spread of infection," Menon said.

The magnitude of the risk of spread of infection is extremely high in a business-to- consumer (B2C) show like Auto Expo which is visited by large crowds and maintaining social distancing would be difficult.

"The exact date for the next edition of Auto Expo – The Motor Show would be finalised later this year keeping in view the Covid situation and in alignment with the Calendar of global Auto shows," Menon added.