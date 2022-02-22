SIDBI to hold 5-day ‘Swavalamban Mela’ for micro-entrepreneurs, artisans

Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) will be conducting its Swavalamban Mela in the city during February 23-27 at the Kamadenu Kalyana Mandapam, Mylapore with an objective to help micro-entrepreneurs, artisans and self help groups (SHGs) in expanding customer base.

The five-day marketing event will also connect them with the microfinance institutions, fintech partners for lending support.

“We are encouraging micro-enterprises, especially women-led units from Tamil Nadu to use this platform to showcase and sell their products. In fact, we are giving them stalls free of cost, and providing them meals three times,” A L Ravindran, General Manager of SIDBI told BusinessLine.

“As a part of awareness programmes, we are also trying to bring in some gynaecologists to talk about health issues pertaining to women. as a whole, we are trying to give them a package wherein after completing this 5-day m ela, we hope that they will be in a position to scale-up a” he added.

According to SIDBI, there will be about 50 stalls that will showcase the products of micro-units and artisans. Senior officials from RBI, NABARD, CMD of TIIC, Tamil Nadu State MSME Secretary V Arun Roy and members of MSME associations such as TANSTIA will be participating in the inauguration programme that will be held on Wednesday afternoon.