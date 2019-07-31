VG Siddartha no more, confirms Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada district

A top official has confirmed that the Cafe Coffee Day founder, VG Siddhartha, is no more.

The Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada District, Sasikanth Senthil, has confirmed that the body of Siddhartha was been found on the banks of River Nethravathi at Hoige Bazar in Mangaluru early in the morning of Wednesday.

Read: CCD founder Siddhartha goes missing near Mangaluru

He said that the search team was keeping a watch near Hoigebazar since the night of July 30 based on the suggestions given by fishermen.

It may be mentioned here that the entrepreneur and founder of Cafe Coffee Day chain had gone missing in Mangaluru on late Monday evening.

Read: I-T Dept: Siddhartha and his firms owe ₹650 crore in taxes

Following this, a massive search operation was set in motion on Tuesday. Various agencies, including NDRF, Indian Coast Guard, Fire Services Department, and local community members assisted the Mangaluru Police in the search operation.

The search went on till late in the evening of Tuesday.