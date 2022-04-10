SII to give free Covishield vials to private centres to compensate for price difference

A day after slashing the price of the precaution dose of Covishield to ₹225 per shot for private hospitals, the Serum Institute of India (SII) told the Centre on Sunday that it will compensate for the price difference for the unexpired stocks lying with private centres in the form of free vials of fresh stocks, official sources said.

Vaccine majors SII and Bharat Biotech on Saturday said they have decided to cut the prices of the precaution dose to ₹225 per shot for private hospitals after discussions with the government.

In a communication to the Union health ministry on Sunday, Prakash Kumar Singh of the SII said, “We will compensate the price difference for the current unexpired stocks lying with private Covid vaccination centres (CVCs).” “The difference between ₹600 plus GST and our recent price of ₹225 plus GST would be compensated in the form of free vials of the fresh stocks of Covishield,” Singh is learnt to have conveyed in the communication.

The inventories at the private CVCs would be verified by SII representatives, and the claim would then be processed based on their approval.