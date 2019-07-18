Sillymonks ties up with Aurous Avatar to make Telugu movies

Aurous Avatar Entertainment, a Mumbai-based film production house, has entered into an agreement with Sillymonks Entertainment to tap the lucrative Telugu film market.

The duo would make movies in Telugu, which is the third biggest film market after Hindi and Tamil.

“We will produce movies in Telugu with budget in the range of ₹5-₹10 crore,” Rupesh H Gugale, who promotes Aurous Avatar Entertainment, has said.

Under the agreement, the Mumbai firm would produce the films in Telugu, while Sillymonks would distribute and promote the content.

The six-year-old firm is ready with its maiden Telugu film Ashwamedham. “We have three more projects — Dipawali in Telugu, Nanhe Einstein in Hindi and Dadar 1992 in Marathi — in the pipeline,” he said.

The firm has made four films with an aggregate budget of ₹9.5 crore and raked in ₹25 crore.

“For us, it will help us access Bollywood and other regional film markets such as Marathi and Gujarati,” Sanjay Reddy, Founder and Managing Director of Sillymonks, said.