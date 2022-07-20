Singapore Airlines steadily restoring its India operations to pre-Covid levels

Singapore Airlines (SIA) is steadily restoring its India operations back to pre-Covid levels even as it launched special fares from Indian cities to various destinations in Asia.

It has announced a special fare promotion for travel from Chennai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Kochi to destinations across Asia.

Customers planning travel from any of these four Indian gateways to destinations in Malaysia, the Philippines, South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam, and other Asian countries in the SIA network can avail themselves of promotional fares when they book tickets between now and August 5.

From Ahmedabad and Kochi, the fares are available for travel between August 2 and March 31, 2023, while from Chennai and Hyderabad, they are available for travel between September 2, 2022 and March 31, 2023, the airline said in a release.

Meanwhile, the airline plans to increase operations from Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kochi in the coming months. While five times weekly operation will continue from Ahmedabad, it will increase its services from Kochi from daily to twice daily, starting August 2, 2022.

From September 1, 2022, the airline will increase its Chennai operations from the current 10 times a week to 17 times weekly, and Hyderabad operations will increase from daily to 11 times a week.

All-inclusive fares per person from Chennai, Hyderabad and Kochi to Bangkok will be ₹16,200 and to Kuala Lumpur it will be ₹17,400.

Sy Yen Chen, General Manager India for Singapore Airlines, said, “We are steadily restoring our India operations back to pre-Covid levels to cater to the strong travel demand. These special fares and increased capacity from Chennai, Hyderabad and Kochi will give our customers many attractive options to pick from when they plan their overseas holidays in the coming months. We hope to inspire even more confidence for international travel to and from India with our initiatives.”

From August 1, Singapore Airlines will operate 80 flights weekly from eight cities in India and will continue to progressively increase its frequency to pre-Covid levels in the coming months, Chen said.