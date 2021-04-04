Singareni Collieries sets a target of 70 million tonnes of coal transport for FY 2022

The answer is blowing in the wind
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
The Singareni Collieries Company Limited has set a target of 700 lakh tonnes (70 million tonnes) of coal output for 2021-22 (FY 2022).
N Sridhar, Chairman and Managing Director of the State-owned Singareni Collieries, has instructed various area general managers to set a target of 700 lakh tonnes of coal transport and 450 million cubic metres of over burden removal.
He said that due to Covid 19, the coal production and transport was not up to the mark during FY21. With new mines planned this year, contractors finalised and the increase in demand for coal, the mining company is keen to create new highs in production and sales this fiscal.
He said he held talks with collectors of five districts for land acquisition and Relief and Rehabilitation problems in starting coal new mines.
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
The Spanish flu (1918) devastated a port city like Mumbai. Could the lessons help as we brace for a second ...
Though the number is still woefully small, the good news is that more Indian companies are auditing their ...
Post-pandemic, airlines may have to combine punctuality with heightened passenger services, including safety, ...
Reading continuation chart parttern will tell you
The NSC, PPF and Sukanya Samriddhi are good options
Banks will revert to old NPA reporting format, which may impact their financials
Await cues from global market for further direction
A model rehabilitation project for 100 families of rescued bonded labourers kicks off in Tiruvannamalai, ...
It’s been over a year since the epidemic began reshaping all our lives. Amidst the chaos and despair, some of ...
The uncertainty and upheaval engendered by the pandemic and the lockdowns across the world have led to the ...
On this day in 1932, Bruno Hauptmann was executed for the kidnapping and death of Charles Lindbergh Jr, the ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
A survey by Adobe, the company behind Photoshop, found that 56 per cent of people believed the photos they saw ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...