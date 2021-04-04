Singareni Collieries sets a target of 70 million tonnes of coal transport for FY 2022

The Singareni Collieries Company Limited has set a target of 700 lakh tonnes (70 million tonnes) of coal output for 2021-22 (FY 2022).

N Sridhar, Chairman and Managing Director of the State-owned Singareni Collieries, has instructed various area general managers to set a target of 700 lakh tonnes of coal transport and 450 million cubic metres of over burden removal.

He said that due to Covid 19, the coal production and transport was not up to the mark during FY21. With new mines planned this year, contractors finalised and the increase in demand for coal, the mining company is keen to create new highs in production and sales this fiscal.

He said he held talks with collectors of five districts for land acquisition and Relief and Rehabilitation problems in starting coal new mines.