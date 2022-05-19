Siply inducts ex-NYSE Asia chief Owens on board

Micro-saving fintech firm Siply has inducted former Chairman of NYSE Asia, Admiral William Owens on its board as independent director. He has also served as Vice-Chair of the Joint Chief of Staff of the United States of America.

He was also CEO of Notel Communications and Chairman and CEO of AEA partners, the oldest private equity firm in the world.

Admiral Owens also held several leadership positions in multi-billion dollar companies including Wipro, Nortel Networks and Science Applications International Corporation. He is also the founder of Red Bison Technologies.

The appointment in Siply was arranged by Waterfront Ventures LLP sister concern of The Goldstein Roth Group, as a part of its investment strategy to accelerate the journey for Siply. The firm focuses on companies that perform a social impact and have the potential to scale.

Micro-savings platform

Tech-enabled micro-savings platform Siply helps underserved Indians such as contract workers, blue-collar workers, gig economy workers and small business owners make savings starting from as low as Re.1. It currently has over 6 million users on its app.

The company has raised $12 million in equity and debt till date and is currently in talks for a Series A Round.

Sousthav Chakrabarty, CEO and co-founder of Siply said Owens has depth of experience across sectors such as private equity, real estate, technology and stock markets and it will be of huge value to the company.