Sitaram Yechury reaches out to Opposition leaders

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury has started efforts to hold a meeting of Opposition leaders on the situation in the country during the spread of Covid 19.

Yechury has sent a letter to leaders of various Opposition parties with an economic roadmap to tackle the urgent issues that have emerged concerning both the economy and people’s welfare during the pandemic and the national lockdown.

"Now a national lockdown 3.0 will begin from tomorrow in two weeks. This is bound to deepen the problems and people’s agony," he said in the letter. He had sent the roadmap to President Ramnath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi two days ago.

"I request you to also share any ideas that you may have for any sort of a joint move on these proposals. The CPI(M) is ready to host a video consultation on our server, if you agree. The details, date and time can be fixed subsequently," Yechury said in the letter.

What the roadmap suggests

The roadmap had suggested a wealth tax and a tax on the super-rich to finance welfare steps for the poor. It asked the Centre and States to start small panchayat-owned village-level enterprises in a number of fields, such as processing local products. "Notwithstanding all efforts and assurances, many returned-migrant workers are going to stay on in rural areas and employment opportunities for them have to be found outside of and in addition to MGNREGS. Infrastructural facilities for cold storage preservation and marketing must be provided to boost agribusiness activities. This would be a way of reviving the village economy and giving an alternative thrust to the trajectory of development in an employment-intensive direction. Bank credit has to be made available for this purpose, together with expert technical and managerial advice which the state governments can arrange," the roadmap said.