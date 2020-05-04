Sitaram Yechury reaches out to Opposition leaders

Meet the men behind India’s own Jurassic Park
Their passion as geologists helped them discover the remains of a very distant past
CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury has started efforts to hold a meeting of Opposition leaders on the situation in the country during the spread of Covid 19.
Yechury has sent a letter to leaders of various Opposition parties with an economic roadmap to tackle the urgent issues that have emerged concerning both the economy and people’s welfare during the pandemic and the national lockdown.
"Now a national lockdown 3.0 will begin from tomorrow in two weeks. This is bound to deepen the problems and people’s agony," he said in the letter. He had sent the roadmap to President Ramnath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi two days ago.
"I request you to also share any ideas that you may have for any sort of a joint move on these proposals. The CPI(M) is ready to host a video consultation on our server, if you agree. The details, date and time can be fixed subsequently," Yechury said in the letter.
The roadmap had suggested a wealth tax and a tax on the super-rich to finance welfare steps for the poor. It asked the Centre and States to start small panchayat-owned village-level enterprises in a number of fields, such as processing local products. "Notwithstanding all efforts and assurances, many returned-migrant workers are going to stay on in rural areas and employment opportunities for them have to be found outside of and in addition to MGNREGS. Infrastructural facilities for cold storage preservation and marketing must be provided to boost agribusiness activities. This would be a way of reviving the village economy and giving an alternative thrust to the trajectory of development in an employment-intensive direction. Bank credit has to be made available for this purpose, together with expert technical and managerial advice which the state governments can arrange," the roadmap said.
Their passion as geologists helped them discover the remains of a very distant past
An ambitious project fights for social inclusion of transgenders
Perhaps a surprise will emerge in the form of a Japanese brand
Here are some points to keep in mind before you start driving your car again post-lockdown
Has Franklin Templeton winding up its 6 debt funds made you jittery? Well, you need to understand that there ...
Sensex and Nifty 50 saw a strong rally past week, but profit-booking can undo the gains
Near-term risks to earnings persist, owing to slower loan growth and lower fee income
With only partial return to normalcy expected, company may continue to be on rough terrain
Stay at home — three words that have grounded holiday plans the world over as the novel coronavirus pandemic ...
Tackling the Covid-19 crisis requires federal cooperation, not the overreach of a Centre looking to encroach ...
Look beyond the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort. The city’s colonial-era monuments offer respite from crowds as well ...
On the silver jubilee of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, former chief E Sreedharan looks at its incredible ...
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
Part 1 – Education
Yohan Sudheer and Shobith John, co-founders of Fishhook, a Bengaluru-based consultancy, help start-ups with ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...