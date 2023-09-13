In what could be a big relief for the automobile industry, government on Wednesday said that the six airbags in passenger cars will not be mandatory any more.

“We don’t need to make it mandatory...everyone is doing and some of them are making advertisements and getting good share, and those who don’t want do it they are pressing them...if they want in the contradiction good sales, they have to make six airbags. If they don’t want to make it, it is their problem. We don’t want to make mandatory,” Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) said here.

Speaking at the annual session of Automotive Components Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA), he said the Star rating and Bharat NCAP (New Car Assessment Program) rating will be sufficient.

When asked about the status of the regulation which was supposed to kick off from October 1, 2023, and if it has been finalised as some of the manufacturers are geared up for it, Gadkari said, “Bharat NCAP star rating has already started. Now, the manufacturers who are giving six airbags (as standard)...they will get more market share. They are already accepted by the market.”

Though not naming the company, but aiming at Maruti Suzuki India, which still has some reservations about providing six airbags as standard to all its cars including the mini cars like Alto and S-Presso, Gadkari said, it is up to the company and leaves the decisions to it.

“One company they may have some reservation, it is up to them. I take the decision, whether you want to do it or not we leave it you. But, now people are cautious and whatever the economic model which have six airbags, people prefer to take that car. So, it is up to the market and now it is the manufacturers and people who can decide so we leave it to them,” Gadkari added.

Enhancing safety

In January 2022, in a draft notification, the MoRTH had decided to enhance safety features of occupants of motor vehicles against lateral impact by making six airbags mandatory in all M1 category vehicles.

According to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules (CMVR), 1989, M1 category of vehicles refers to passenger cars with a maximum of eight seats in addition to the driver’s seat and includes hatchbacks, sedans, multi/ sports utility vehicles (MUVs/SUVs).

However, on September 29, 2022 he announced for extending the deadline to another one year (October 1, 2023) as car manufacturers were going through supply chain issues.

“Considering the global supply chain constraints being faced by the auto industry and its impact on the macroeconomic scenario, it has been decided to implement the proposal mandating a minimum of six airbags in passenger cars (M-1 Category) from October 1, 2023,” he had said.