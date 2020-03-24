Six more Covid-19 cases reported in Telangana; total toll at 33

Six more confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Telangana, taking the total number of positive cases in the State to 33.

State Health Minister Etala Rajender said that all the persons who tested positive are under treatment and none of them required a ventilator. “We have 97 more suspect cases. We have entered the Stage-II of the infection (where people are infected from those who arrived from abroad). We should not slip into the stage-III (where the infection is spread among the locals),” he said.

Asking the people to follow the government orders on lockdown, he warned the violators with criminal cases.

The State also reported its second case of community-infected positive case with a 23-year-old male patient (patient number 30) from Karimnagar. He was in contact with the Indonesian group that visited the town last week. The whole group had been quarantined after they were detained in the town. The patient number 30 had no travel history abroad. He’s under treatment and his condition is stated to be stable.

Two other persons with travel history from France and the UK have been admitted to a designated hospital for treatment.

Police warning

With several instances of people violating lockdown orders being reported from across the city, Director General of Police Mahender Reddy and Cyberabad Police Commissioner, VC Sajjanar, asked the people to stay home. “Only one per family should go out to fetch the essentials. All the shops must shut down at 7 p.m. everyday. Violators will face criminal cases,” said Sajjanar.

He asked the food delivery outlets to stop taking orders one hour before that deadline and warned cab drivers and consumers against violating orders.