February 22 The Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) in association with businessline is organising the sixth businessline Campus Connect Lectures series at University School of Applied Management, Punjabi University, Patiala.

There are seven such Campus Connect lectures that will be held.

The sixth lecture, with Career Management as the topic, will be held on Thursday, February 23, between 12.30 pm and 2.30 pm.

Sofi Zahoor, CEO - HumanCap India will be the keynote speaker, while other speakers include Dr Arvind, Vice Chancellor, Punjabi University, Patiala; and Ganesh Kumar, Divisional Head, Indian Oil Corp. Ltd (Sangrur Division).

Some 300 - odd students are expected to attend the event.

