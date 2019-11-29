SJVN appoints Akhileshwar Singh as CFO

State-owned SJVN on Friday announced the appointment of Akhileshwar Singh as its Chief Financial Officer.

The SJVN is a joint venture between the centre and the Himachal Pradesh government with 61.93 per cent shareholding with the centre, 26.85 per cent with the state government and rest of 11.22 per cent with the public.

“The board of directors has appointed Akhileshwar Singh as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company with effect from November 27, 2019,” SJVN said in a filing to BSE.

The company has commissioned five projects totalling 2015.2 mw of installed capacity, including wind and solar power. SJVN is presently implementing power projects in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Maharashtra and Gujarat in India besides neighbouring countries Nepal and Bhutan, according to the company’s website.