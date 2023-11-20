Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday granted bail to Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Chief and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu in the skill development fraud case.

Naidu is currently on a conditional interim bail granted by the High Court on October 31 for four weeks on health grounds and the court had ordered that he should not participate in political rallies and speak to the media on the case..

However, the TDP chief is now granted a regular bail. The conditions applicable to the interim bail will be in force only till November 28, the court said adding that Naidu will be free to participate in political rallies and meetings from November 29, 2023.

He was arrested by the State Crime Investigation Department (CID) on September 9 in Nandhyala in connection with the alleged fraud in the skill development programme launched when he was Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh during 2014-2019.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit