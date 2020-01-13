'Skill vans' to skill up and certify tyre mechanics in Kerala

Mobile 'skill vans' fitted with tyre-fitting equipment and manned by skilled trainers will be plying on the highways and transport hubs in Kerala in an attempt to skill up and certify local tyre mechanics.

The mobile vans have been launched by the Rubber Skill Development Council.

The skill council for rubber sector was set up by All-India Rubber Industries Association (AIRIA) and Automotive Tyre Manufacturers Association in collaboration with National Skill Development Corporation under the aegis of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

An official spokesman said that in the first phase, a modern mobile van has been pressed into service with a target of up-skilling 3,000 tyre mechanics and certifying them in Kerala till March 2020. KN Raghavan, Executive Director of the Rubber Board, flagged off the van at Kottayam on Monday in the presence of Vinod Simon, Chairman, Rubber Skill Development Council (RSDC) and Rubber Board officials. Raghavan observed that Kerala is a major transport hub and tyre mechanics play an important role in making road transport safer. Fitting of tyres, especially commercial tyres, is a skill-based job requiring formal training. The drive by RSDC will make road transport safer and competitive, he added.

Instead of a class room training, specially developed mobile skill vans will reach out to tyre mechanics in the country. The vans will move across highways, villages and towns, driving awareness about the skills required in servicing and maintenance of tyre. Re-skilling of tyre mechanics is being done under the project Saamarth of RSDC, which aims at re-skilling a million workforce in the rubber sector, as mandated by the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship. "Tyres are known as wheels of a nation and tyre services and maintenance is a huge sector that needs a skilling boost. Currently, this segment, which has a major role to play in making road transport efficient and ensuring road safety, is largely unorganised. Hence skilling and re-skilling in tyre services has been taken by RSDC as a priority area”, said Vinod Simon of RSDC.

According to the spokesman, ATMA has collaborated with RSDC in this campaign of up-skilling tyre fitters. The training is being provided under Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) scheme of Government of India.