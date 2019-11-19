Skilled manpower needed to fuel $5 trillion economy: Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that India will need skilled manpower in diverse fields to achieve the targeted $5 trillion economy.

“India needs skilled manpower in large numbers in the logistics, transport and MSME to achieve the target of $5 trillion economy set by the Prime Minister. These sectors have become extremely important today,” he said while delivering the inaugural address at the Symbiosis Skills and Open University (SSOU) recently.

“Technology is disrupting every industry including MSME and it is time that MSME adapt to the changes to become more efficient,” he said. He also emphasised the need for skill based education in India and how it can fuel the economic development.

SB Mujumdar, Chancellor, SSOU, highlighted the need for creating an alternative system of education that focuses on skill development. He said that skill based education is the need of the hour to reap the benefits of demographic dividend.

Gadkari inaugurated the JP Research Centre of Excellence for road safety and accident research.

The conference was attended by more than hundred industry champions and delegates. The objective of the conference was to deliberate upon and understand the changing landscape of these sectors and trends. Delegates discussed various opportunities in logistics, ports management, transportation, technology and the jobs available in these sectors.