SKM not to contest Punjab Assembly polls

Putting an end to speculations, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha said it will not contest the Punjab Assembly elections.
A meeting of about a dozen big farmers’ organisations announced the decision on Saturday and decided to continue the mass struggle to change the policies of State and Union governments. The announcement came in the background of reports that some SKM leaders may contest the elections in poll-bound Punjab.
Also see: Fight is against pro-corporate policies: Ugrahan
It added that the SKM is a platform of more than 400 organisations across the country with different ideological backgrounds; SKM is formed only on the issues of farmers.
“There is no call for the boycott of elections and even no understanding of contesting elections,” SKM leaders said in a statement. They added that the SKM was made by the people to get their rights from the government and after the repeal of the three agricultural laws, the struggle has been postponed. The remaining demands will be decided on in the meeting to be held on January 15, 2022.
The meeting also gave a diktat that no person or organisation should use the name of SKM or the 32 organisations that are a part of it for electioneering. The nine-member coordination committee of the SKM took this decision.
“Individuals or organisations participating in the elections can not use the names of the SKM or 32 organisations. Doing so will result in disciplinary action,” they added.
