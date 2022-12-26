Slower deposit growth in the banking sector and intensifying competition, has pushed small finance banks to hike deposit rates to the introductory levels of 8-9 per cent seen when most of these banks started operations in 2016-17.

While deposit growth in the sector outpaced credit during the pandemic, over the last 2-3 quarters loan growth has picked up significantly whereas deposits have seen a slowdown. So far, most banks had been supporting credit growth through the excess deposits on their book and surplus liquidity in the banking system.

System liquidity

With system liquidity now drying up amid the fast pace of successive rate hikes, most banks have started hiking deposit rates, albeit staggering it with caution.

As such, the rate hikes by mid-sized private banks and small finance banks have been higher, both in terms of frequency and quantum, as these lenders look to garner more granular deposits to support the corresponding surge in retail credit.

Rates on fixed deposits less than ₹2 crore, generally referred to as retail deposits for small finance banks are in the range of up to 7.50-8.51 per cent, with some banks offering higher rates for FDs without the option of premature withdrawal. Rates offered for senior citizens, which usually include a mark-up of 25-50 bps, go up to 7.98-9.00 per cent for these banks.

“These were the rates they used to give when they started. This means they are also seeing struggling to raise deposits,” a senior banker said, adding that this is also reflective of the pressure on other banks to start raising deposit rates at a much faster pace.

Elevated inflation

With RBI’s rate hikes expected to continue in February, the pressure on deposit accretion — especially retail deposits — is only expected to build up as depositors continue to battle elevated inflation amid lower household savings and higher borrowing costs.

“Pressure on deposits is not the just about the rate offered, but also depend on credit demand which has been very good, and also RBI has been mopping up the market liquidity, so all of those factors play a role in this exercise,” said Ittira Davis, MD and CEO of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank.

“We raised the rates to 8.75 per cent and we are happy with those. At the moment, we have seen Q3 too and as we enter Q4, we are very comfortable with the current level of our deposits,” he added.