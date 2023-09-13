Managed workspace provider Smartworks on Wednesday announced the launch of a new centre in Chennai taking the total number of its flexible workspaces in the city to six. The 2-lakh sq ft new centre, Olympia Pinnacle, is located in Perungudi-Thoraipakkam Road, which is in close proximity to Chennai’s IT corridor.

The company said the new facility will take the total capacity of its managed workspace in Chennai to over 5-lakh sq ft.

‘Customised solutions’

“This expansion aligns with our vision to empower businesses by providing them with customised office solutions that enhance productivity and promote growth in a professional, well-equipped environment,” Neetish Sarda, Founder Smartworks, said in a press release.

Headquartered in Noida, Smartworks has a footprint of over 8 million sq ft across 40 locations in 14 cities including Delhi-NCR, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai and Pune. The company is backed by Keppel Land, the urban development arm of Keppel Corporation, a Singapore-headquartered global asset manager.