Smokers, vapers far more likely to catch Covid-19: Study

Can money make the waste go round?
Funding could be the key to better urban waste management
According to a new study conducted by Stanford researchers and published in Science Direct, young adults and adolescents who smoke cigarettes or vape are at more risk of catching Covid-19 than the person who does not smoke.
The study mentioned that smokers are seven times more likely to be diagnosed with Covid-19, while vapers are five times as likely to be diagnosed.
The researchers averred that their findings, deduced from a national sample of adolescents and young adults, show that the use of e-cigarette or of e-cigarettes and cigarettes are significant underlying risk factors for Covid-19, which was not previously known.
“Our population-based research provides timely evidence that youth using e-cigarettes and dual-users of e-cigarettes and cigarettes are at greater risk of Covid-19,” the authors noted.
There are a number of potential reasons why both dual-use and e-cigarette use were associated with Covid-19 infection. Heightened exposure to nicotine and other chemicals in e-cigarettes adversely affects lung function, they added.
According to the Hopkins Organization report, the initial data that had arrived from China demonstrated that the Covid-19 threat largely loomed over the elderly. However, as the virus spilled beyond China and testing got ramped up, there were more recognised cases among youths.
A report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also showed that younger adults are also vulnerable to Covid-19, and some even require hospitalisation and intensive care.
Funding could be the key to better urban waste management
Even as energy markets seem to be elbowing out coal, the privatisation of the industry is happening, says M ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Investment of profit in capital gains bonds helps you save tax on long-term gains
₹1067 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1055104010801094 Fresh long positions can buy initiated with a stiff ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers at current levels. The ...
While your hospitalisation expenses are cashless, the hospital cash benefit is usually paid as a reimbursement
Hopes soared along with the domestic flights that took off on May 25 after being grounded by the Covid-19 ...
The memory of a common cold in some blood cells may help protect the body from Covid-19, researchers hold
A series of recent orders has dented public perception of the judiciary as custodian of rights
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and first-time director Honey Trehan on their new Netflix thriller that’s left ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...