SN Subrahmanyan appointed as Chairman of National Safety Council

S.N. Subrahmanyan, CEO and Managing Director of L&T Ltd, has been appointed as Chairman of the National Safety Council.

"Subrahmanyan’s experience will guide the National Safety Council which has a major role to play to ensure safety in workplaces under new Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020 (OSH Code, 2020)," said a press statement by the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

The National Safety Council will assist DGFASLI in re-writing the regulations governing OSH in the country which have not been updated for over 50 years. The NSC will also be involved in framing the scheme for third party audit and certification under the OSH Code. The NSC is already working on establishments’ safety rating based on their OSH readiness and performance, which can be extended through the country and linked to the inspection system.