News

SN Subrahmanyan appointed as Chairman of National Safety Council

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on February 04, 2021 Published on February 04, 2021

S N Subrahmanyan, CEO and MD of L&T

S.N. Subrahmanyan, CEO and Managing Director of L&T Ltd, has been appointed as Chairman of the National Safety Council.

"Subrahmanyan’s experience will guide the National Safety Council which has a major role to play to ensure safety in workplaces under new Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020 (OSH Code, 2020)," said a press statement by the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

The National Safety Council will assist DGFASLI in re-writing the regulations governing OSH in the country which have not been updated for over 50 years. The NSC will also be involved in framing the scheme for third party audit and certification under the OSH Code. The NSC is already working on establishments’ safety rating based on their OSH readiness and performance, which can be extended through the country and linked to the inspection system.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on February 04, 2021
board of directors (appointment and change)
health and safety at work
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.