Snapchat launches its first original series in India, ‘Phone Swap India’

Snap Inc. has announced the launch of “Phone Swap India,” its first Snap Original series in India premiering Saturday, March 27.

This is the company’s first Snap Original made for India. “Phone Swap India” marks the first launch from a slate of new original content the platform announced in October 2020, including an upcoming Snap Original with rapper and lyricist Raftaar, and exclusive Creator Shows with the likes of Anushka Sen, Ruhi Singh and Vir Das.

“Phone Swap” is one of Snap’s popular and long-standing originals reaching over 69 million unique viewers on Snapchat in the United States. In India, the series is produced and filmed in Mumbai by Colosceum Media and was created in partnership with Team Whistle.

The 12-episode series will be available in Hinglish and has English and Hindi subtitles, only on Snapchat’s Discover.

Snap Originals are Shows made exclusively for Snapchat. These are available in a vertical, full-screen format.

Over 70 million people in India watched Shows on Snapchat, and Snap’s daily active user base grew by over 150 per cent in 2020, it said.

“We have always believed in the importance of investing in a local content experience, working closely with local production partners, and are thrilled to launch Phone Swap India,” said Vanessa Guthrie, Head of Snap Originals. “This is our first Snap Original made for our Indian community and we have so much more in store - we can’t wait for Snapchatters to tune in.”