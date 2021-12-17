Socialist groups to meet in Kochi to build alliance against BJP

Various socialist parties and groups have decided to hold a national conclave in Kochi on January 9. All non-NDA parties have pledged support, said former MP and leader of Hind Mazdoor Sabha Thampan Thomas.

The aim of the conclave is to forge a unity among the Opposition and build a viable alternate to the present communal fascist corporate reign, said Thomas, adding democracy, socialism, secularism and all other basic tenets of the Constitution are being sabotaged by the present Government. “The kisan in the country has shown their hard path of struggle and won their cause. The unity of the workers and kisan, youth and the depressed will pave the way to throw away the shackles of oppressions of the present government,” Thomas added.

Socialist parties and groups had met in 2019 too with a similar purpose. But the big socialist groups such as the SP and the RJD were not so keen for a joint platform. He said all groups, including SP and RJD, will participate. Sources said the Congress and the Left parties have also been reached out.