Research from Software Freedom Law Center, India (SFLC.in) has launched a newer version of the Free Speech Tracker to provide more cohesive data collection across various themes including bans on websites, movies, books, and art, alongside content blocking on social media platforms.

“In an era characterized by the proliferation of digital media and unprecedented access to information, the fundamental right to free expression is increasingly under threat. Reports suggest that 274 applications were banned in the span of two years (from 2020 to 2022), while research from Software Freedom Law Center, India (SFLC.in) found that over 55,607 websites were banned in the country between 2015 and 2022. In response to these challenges, SFLC, India has developed the Free Speech Tracker (FST) – a comprehensive platform designed to monitor and document instances of free speech violations,” said a press statement.

The agency said the initiative seeks to address the critical need for a centralized repository of information that supports the defence and promotion of free speech.

The tracker aggregates data from diverse sources, including news reports and court documents, which undergo rigorous verification to ensure accuracy. Researcher, citizens and others can also contribute to the initiative and report any other instances to the portal using the reporting mechanism available on the website.

Highlighting the need for the FST, Mishi Choudhary, Founder of SFLC, India, notes, “The transformative influence of the internet and the ever-changing landscape of communication mediums necessitate a re-evaluation of India’s legal framework concerning free speech. Our Free Speech Tracker aims to stimulate discourse in that direction while simultaneously raising awareness of the significance of upholding free speech within the country. For activists, researchers, and policymakers alike, FST provides indispensable tools for analyzing trends, mobilizing support, and shaping evidence-based policies.”

Envisioning FST 2.0 as a catalyst for change in protecting and promoting free speech in India, SFLC, India ensures accessibility to all citizens via the creation of a user-friendly interface, allowing individuals to explore detailed databases of legal judgments, track ongoing court cases, and contribute reports on free speech violations. This platform not only serves as a repository of critical information but also fosters dialogue and awareness necessary for legislative reform and policy advocacy. The Free Speech Tracker builds on SFLC, India’s long standing work on free speech and expression.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit