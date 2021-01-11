‘Solar sector needs a comprehensive policy’

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
The Government needs to come out with a comprehensive policy framework along with some tariff barriers to achieve the 450 GW renewable energy target, according to Saibaba Vutukuri, CEO of Vikram Solar.
“The Government should consider implementing tariff barriers such as BCD/Safeguard Duty/ADD for at least 4-5 years. Offering capital subsidy of 50 per cent for setting up R&D and quality testing infrastructure within the manufacturing units will help build scale,” he said.
“As we inch towards the Union Budget, we are hopeful of targeted initiatives and policies for scaling up domestic solar manufacturing aligned to the 450 GW renewables by 2030 target. There is an immediate need to build a robust ecosystem for indigenous solar manufacturing and making it cost-competitive to achieve the Government’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat,” he said.
“We need a comprehensive policy framework encompassing both tariff and non-tariff barriers, long-term financial support and direct incentives to make the domestic solar industry cost-competitive. The finance ministry should consider 5 per cent interest subvention on term loan and working capital, upfront Central financial assistance of 30 per cent on Capex, increase export incentive from 2 per cent to 8 per cent under Remission of Duties or Taxes on Export Product (RoDTEP), which will aid indigenous solar manufacturing,” he said in a statement.
“The industry is awaiting the implementation of basic custom duty (BCD) with exemption to Special Economic Zone (SEZ)-based solar manufacturers and the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme.
“In our view, bringing down Minimum Alternate Tax (MAT) for units operating in SEZs, extending Section 10 AA of Income Tax Act till March 31, 2022, for SEZ-based solar manufacturing unit, preferred interest rate support and priority lending support for manufacturing units and availability of National Clean Energy Fund (NCEF) for expanding solar R&D are critical to augment domestic solar manufacturing,” he said.
Also, super-deductions of 200 per cent of the R&D expenditure for new and clean solar technology development should be allowed. India already offers super-deduction of 200 per cent of the R&D expenditure in emerging areas such as bio-technology, which has led to rapid growth of Indian biotech and pharma companies.
Given the importance of the Electric Vehicle (EV) battery ecosystem in a solar smart nation, he said the Government could consider special funds to be allocated for this development.
“New policy initiatives will encourage economic recovery amidst the pandemic, and provide an enabling ecosystem to make India the global manufacturing hub for solar,” he said.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Ensure that the investment thesis based on which you bought the IPO still holds good
Digital money-lending platforms may be hassle-free and convenient, but look before you leap
Both the Nifty 50 and the Sensex continue to record new highs, but stay alert
Care Health Insurance’s new rider offers no great benefit. We review its pros and cons
India is ready with two vaccines to beat the deadliest virus of recent times. The immunisation drive, however, ...
Sopan Deb’s journey towards personal catharsis is perhaps the most honest and straightforward look a man can ...
A crackling fire, a tusker and a family scandal bring together a group of fellow travellers in Kerala
Although they match their Gujarati, South Indian and North Indian counterparts bite for bite, Maharashtrian ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...