Some progress made at COP26, second draft agreement holds out hope for final pact

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Some forward movement seems to have been made at the COP26 global climate conference. The second draft agreement, released on Friday, has some elements that could make a final agreement possible, though there are many issues still left pending on the negotiating table.
For the developed countries, it is a victory of sorts that the draft retains mention of references to phasing out of fossil fuel subsidies, even if it has two words that seem to favour the countries providing such subsidies. The adjective ‘unabated’ (though not defined), used for coal plants, is to exclude plants that have carbon capture facilities; the adjective ‘inefficient’ for subsidies give room to keep subsidies that really help the poor.
For the developing countries, the heartening features are the paragraphs on ‘adaptation finance’. Developing countries have been clamouring for more money for adaptation (measure to protect against the consequences of global warming that have already become inevitable, as opposed to ‘mitigation,’ which refers to measures to prevent further heating of the planet).
The draft “notes with concern” that the current provision of climate finance for adaptation remains insufficient and “urges” developed countries to “urgently and significantly scale up” provision of climate finance, technology transfer and capacity building.
These, if agreed finally, are positives for developing countries, even though there is a lack of specificity. There is no mention of either a sum or words like ‘doubling’ by a target date, but the focus on adaptation finance is a positive for the developing countries.
Similarly, the chapter on ‘finance, technology transfer and capacity-building for mitigation and adaptation’ says it “notes with deep regret” that the goal of developed countries to mobilise $100b a year from 2020, has not been met and “urges” them to do so.
Experts and activists have also noted with satisfaction the focus on ‘loss and damage’ – basically, reparations for damage incurred due to a climate event.
There is no mention of the hotly contested Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, which deals with carbon markets. Apparently, the contentious issues, such as validity of old credits, avoidance of ‘double counting’ of credits and inclusion of ‘avoided deforestation’ (called REDD+), could not be resolved.
If the draft is finally agreed upon, it would enable the Glasgow COP to be declared a success.
Whether some of the core issues, such as more frequent enhancements of climate action commitments, provision of climate finance to developing countries, reasonable split of funds for mitigation, and adaptation and rules for carbon markets, are yet to be resolved, there has been some forward movement in a few other areas. For instance, the US and China have agreed to work together (as opposed to finger-pointing), some 40 countries have pledged to move away from coal, many countries, including Brazil, have agreed to stop deforestation and there has been an agreement on phase down of methane.
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
Inability to breach the hurdle can trigger a fresh fall for the indices
Two-in-one: The scheme offers the stability of large-caps and growth potential of mid-caps
The ‘BeFit’ rider can be added to existing health insurance plans from the insurer
Earthy and honest, Gulzar’s anecdotes-filled memoir bring alive people he interacted with
Ari Gautier’s The Thinnai takes you on a delightful journey into the mindset of a former French colony
The book gets under the skin of ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming and dissects his rise
It’s a reflection on a never-ending struggle to manage the cost of a city’s rapacious appetite and the garbage ...
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...