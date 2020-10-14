Some ‘significant public messaging’ needed to make people take Covid-19 vaccine

Vivo V20: An absolute head-turner smartphone
Beautifully designed, slim, and sporting a good set of cameras at an affordable price
Before the arrival of the Covid-19 vaccine, some significant public messaging needs to be communicated that can provide people assurance for the vaccine intake, according to a new study published in the journal Vaccines.
The researchers mentioned in their study that 68 per cent of respondents are supportive of being vaccinated for Covid-19. However, the majority population remains concerned about side effects, sufficient vaccine testing, and vaccine effectiveness.
Senior study author Brian Poole, a professor of microbiology and molecular biology at Brigham Young University, said in an official statement: “Messages promoting the Covid-19 vaccine need to alleviate the concerns of those who are already vaccine-hesitant.”
He added: “Vaccine hesitancy is growing and the World Health Organization has already deemed it one of the top threats to global health”.
The researchers noted two factors that drive the most strongly predicted attitudes toward getting a Covid-19 vaccine. This includes their mentality towards vaccines in general and the gravity of the pandemic in the US.
The authors wrote: “Public health messaging regarding Covid-19 vaccination should be less about the individual need for vaccination and more about the country and how to get it back to where it needs to be. It also needs to address vaccine hesitancy head-on and demonstrate how vaccines are safe.”
The study also stated that enough time should be taken to address concerns about both short- and long-term side effects before a vaccine is released.
According to previous research cited in the journal EurekAlert!, roughly 10 per cent of Americans are anti-vaccine (meaning they refuse to get vaccinated under any circumstance), but a growing number are vaccine-hesitant, roughly 10-25 per cent.
Vaccine hesitant individuals tend to want to “spread out vaccinations” and say they will get vaccinated for some diseases, but not all of them.
The researchers also found no causal relationship between political ideology and attitudes toward the Covid-19 vaccine.
Study coauthor Jamie Jensen, BYU professor of biology, said in a statement: “It is critical that we understand the potential barriers to vaccine uptake prior to the release of a Covid vaccine.”
He added: “By understanding these barriers, we can design publicity strategies that will speak directly to the potential issues and hopefully get out ahead of any public dissent. With a vaccine being the most powerful weapon, we have to end this global pandemic, the knowledge from this study is absolutely critical.”
Beautifully designed, slim, and sporting a good set of cameras at an affordable price
This latest Mi Band can rival any smartwatch in terms of the number of features it offers
From pop-up restaurants and online courses to cargo operations, global airlines and aircraft manufacturers are ...
With limited operations, both IndiGo and SpiceJet posted huge losses in June. Modifying revenue and leasing ...
IRDAI has introduced a slew of changes to standardise health insurance policies and make it customer friendly
₹1198 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1185117012101225 The stock is witnessing selling interest at higher ...
The stock of Redington India has been in an intermediate-term uptrend since it took support at around ₹60 in ...
The unlocking of the economy and other drivers should aid faster volume growth
Forget teenyboppers hunched over devices all day, Indians of all ages are turning into avid gamers, with the ...
The shrieks of excitement, exultation and friendly banter have gone silent at gaming cafes around the country
Stinking, spotted, sloppy — bizarre food names know no borders or cuisines
Poetry is the new bridge between India and Ireland
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...