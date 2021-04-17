Sonu Sood tests positive for Covid-19, days after receiving vaccine

Beware the quantum computers
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Actor Sonu Sood on Saturday said he has tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently under quarantine, nearly ten days after receiving the vaccine.
The actor was recently made the brand ambassador for Punjab’s anti-coronavirus vaccination programme.
Sood had also met Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, on April 10.
The 47-year-old actor, who catapulted to the national spotlight for helping migrants reach their home states during the nationwide lockdown last year, said he will continue his work for those in need.
“This is to inform you that I have tested positive this morning for Covid-19. As a part of precautions, I have already quarantined myself and taking utmost care.
“But don’t worry, this gives me ample time to solve your problems. Remember, I’m always there for you all,” Sood tweeted.
The actor had received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine on April 7.
According to the health ministry on Saturday, a record single-day rise of 2,34,692 cases and 1,341 fatalities pushed India’s Covid-19 tally to 1,45,26,609 and the death toll due to the viral disease to 1,75,649.
Registering a steady increase for the 38th day in a row, the tally of active Covid-19 cases in the country rose to 16,79,740.
