Sony Pictures Network appoints Prashant Bhatt as Head – Programming, Sony SAB

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Sony Pictures Network Entertainment has appointed Prashant Bhatt as Head – Programming, Sony SAB. In his new role, Prashant will be leading the content and programming division for the channel and will be responsible for managing the content line-up and the channel’s creative strategy. Prashant will be reporting to Neeraj Vyas, Business Head - Sony SAB.
With a career spanning over 27 years, Prashant has held key leadership positions across broadcast media, creating new show concepts and also headlining innovation strategies for Dangal TV, Zee Punjabi, Colors, etc. He commenced his career in television as a writer and creative director before going on to lead content teams across the industry.
Prashant Bhatt, said “As a brand, Sony SAB has been consistently making an endeavour to cut through the clutter of television content and offer narratives that are innovative, well crafted and in alignment with their larger philosophy of delivering happiness. In my role at Sony SAB, I will be spearheading further developments in this space and ensure that we continue to push the envelope in impactful and entertaining storytelling.”
Neeraj Vyas, said “We are happy to have Prashant on-board to drive the programming vertical. Am confident that Prashant’s expertise and will help us further strengthen our programming capabilities. Prashant will play a key role in ensuring we devise and execute a standout premium slate with ground-breaking narratives and high quality content for our viewers”.
