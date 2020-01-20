South India gets first squadron of Su-30 MKI fighter jets

Pando raises ₹64 cr in Series A round
Pando, which provides networked logistics management software, has raised ₹64 crore in a Series A funding ...
The Indian Air Force on Monday commissioned a squadron of Sukhoi-30 MKI at the Air Force Station here, the first such base in south India for the high profile fighter jets, seen as a game changer in guarding the strategically important Indian Ocean Region (IOR).
The ‘Tigersharks’ squadron of Sukhoi 30 MKI jets integrated with the BrahMos cruise missiles was inducted by Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat in the presence of top officials including Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria.
The Su-30 MKI is a state-of-the-art all-weather multi-role fighter aircraft capable of undertaking varied air defence, ground attack and maritime missions.
A defence release said with the operationalisation of the 222 Squadron, the air defence capabilities of the IAF, particularly in the Southern Air Command area will be strengthened.
“This would also provide protection to our island territories and sea lines of communication in the Indian Ocean Region.
The IOR is increasingly gaining importance and the presence of a fighter squadron will provide security cover to all our strategic and vital assets in the region.”
The squadron was inducted was raised at Ambala in 1969.
Pando, which provides networked logistics management software, has raised ₹64 crore in a Series A funding ...
PayU, a fintech company that provides payment technology for online merchants, has acquired a controlling ...
Orios Venture invests in start-ups in the B2B and B2C space and in software
Alteria Capital looks for enterprise value before writing those large cheques
From type of cover to death and maturity benefits, and investment strategy, the product offers a gamut of ...
As Nirmala Sitharaman gets ready to present Budget FY2021, expectations are running high.We take stock of the ...
Diversified business model and capability to grow in non-US markets are positives
Just how volatile and fickle crude oil can be was on full display over the past fortnight. The assassination ...
It’s a wave that’s swept Indians off their feet, dictating everything from their choice of music and TV shows, ...
On January 18, 1983, the International Olympic Committee restored Jim Thorpe’s athletics medals after they ...
Author Stefan Zweig’s story offers sobering lessons at a time of intense political upheaval
Rocked by a falling economy and socio-economic uncertainties, the country’s much-touted demographic dividend ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...